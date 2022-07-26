BBVA automates environmental data management

Spanish bank BBVA ha rolled out a cloud-based system designed to automate the management of environmental data related to its buildings.

Working with integration partner NTT Data, BBVA has implemented Salesforce's Net Zero Cloud to help it ensure comprehensive management of environmental data in its corporate buildings.



The platform lets the bank monitor the evolution of the main environmental indicators of its corporate buildings and its commercial network of offices.



The system automates data entry and calculations, helping to obtain a granular and transversal analysis of the global energy consumption of BBVA properties and defines alerts on key indicators.



The technology will be help the bank hit its global eco-efficiency plan targets for 2025, which include reducing electricity consumption per employee by 10%, total energy consumption by seven per cent, water and paper consumption by 11%, and net waste by four per cent.