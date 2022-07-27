Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Temenos and Wipro partner to accelerate digital transformation in banking

Temenos and Wipro partner to accelerate digital transformation in banking

Cloud-native platform Temenos has amplified their partnership with Wipro to support banks of all sizes speed up their modernisation journeys and expand go-to-market strategies in regions such as the UK, US, and Australia,

This collaboration combines Wipro’s technical expertise with Temenos’ composable banking capabilities, allowing banks to leverage this opportunity to deliver large-scale transformations across the front and back end.

Further, with improvements to digital and transactional processes, the timeline for modernisation will be reduced and operational efficiency, increased. Alongside this announcement, Wipro also becomes a part of the Temenos IMPACT partner programme, which provides its clients with domain expertise to innovate with Temenos’ technology.

Harpreet Arora, global BFSI domain and solutions head, Wipro Limited, said: “The evolution of the business landscape, coupled with emerging technologies, is compelling banks to shift and enhance their models. As a leading transformation service provider to the financial services industry, Wipro will bring unmatched experience and help Temenos clients drive business growth, and propel financial institutions to the forefront of their digital transformation.”

Ross Mallace, EVP - global head of SaaS and partner ecosystem, Temenos, added: “The DNA of banking is changing to be more open, agile and collaborative. By partnering with companies like Wipro, we can help banks unlock the full potential of our composable banking platform. Wipro will extend our clients’ ability to leverage our broad set of banking capabilities to increase efficiency, create outstanding customer experiences, and grow their business. We’ve worked with Wipro for many years, and we’re excited for this new phase of our partnership. Together we can help banks turn their challenges into opportunities, as banking embraces the digital era.”

