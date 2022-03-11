Bank of Ireland to hire another 100 techies

Bank of Ireland is on the hunt for 100 new technology staffers as it steps up its digital transformation programme.

The new recruits - which include technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers, scrum masters and data analysts - will join the bank’s in-house tech teams.



The hiring spree builds on a similar move last year, when the bank hired 130 IT specialists to support its multi-year €900 million tech overhaul.



Applicants can be based anywhere on the island of Ireland, working from a combination of home and central office locations, and with access to a network of 11 remote working hubs.



Eimear Harty, HR director, group technology and customer solutions, says: "Banking is changing fast. Last year alone, our mobile app log-ins grew 63% compared with 2020. We processed 244 million contactless transactions, up 43%. And 94% of our everyday product applications are now digitised.



"These new roles will further support our progress and momentum as we build a world-class, diverse technology team."



The move to digital services has had another consequence at the bank: last year it shut more than a third of its branches as customers took up mobile banking.



The technology investment also comes soon after Ireland's central bank fined Bank of Ireland €24.5 million over IT deficiencies that the lender took over a decade to fix.



The failures related to defects in the Irish bank's IT continuity framework, which the central bank says were repeatedly identified from 2008 onwards but due to internal control failings only started to be appropriately recognised and addressed in 2015.