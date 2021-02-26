Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds Bank to step up fintech partnerships

Lloyds Bank to step up fintech partnerships

Lloyds Banking Group is to step up partnerships with fintech firms as it seeks to deliver on a wide-ranging digital transformation project.

The UK bank has reported a cumulative technology spend of £4 billion over the past three years, with £2.8 billion of that budget allocated towards a three-year transformation plan set out in February 2018.

With the pandemic accelerating a shift towards online services, the bank's digitally-active customer base has increased to 17.4 million customers. Active mobile app users soared by nearly two million in 2020 to 12.5 million customers.

The proportion of products originated via digital channels also increased significantly in 2020, up 10 percentage points to 85%.

The bank says it has now "digitised" 78% of its cost base, over and above the 70% target set in 2018.

Presenting the results, outgoing cheif executive António Horta-Osório, comments: "Despite this significant progress, we are only just starting to see the transformation that technology is enabling. Customers will increasingly expect to interact with us in a more effective, agile and personalised way.

"To compete effectively against new entrants and respond to these evolving customer expectations, we need to continue to transform how we work, replace some of our legacy systems and enhance our use of data across the business. Some of this development will be internal but we will also increasingly use partnerships with specialist technology and fintech providers."

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to Accelerate Digital Lending with Data & Automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report][New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Trending

Related News
Lloyds to licence invoice financing technology from Satago
/wholesale

Lloyds to licence invoice financing technology from Satago

Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant
/payments

Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

Lloyds to take cash back to the high street with 500 retailers

30 Nov 2020

Lloyds to close 56 branches

18 Nov 2020

Lloyds Bank partners Demica to roll out supply chain finance platform

06 Nov 2020

Lloyds to slash 1,070 jobs

04 Nov 2020

Lloyds resumes job cutting programme

09 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  3. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  4. SETL hires former Swift and Ripple exec Marjan Delatinne

  5. TransferWise rebrands as plain old &#39;Wise&#39;

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?