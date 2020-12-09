Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Central Bank Of Kenya M-PESA Singapore Fintech Festival

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

People Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Biometrics Innovation Mobile & online banking Personal finance Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Kenya central bank governor: ‘Regulators should be the most innovative people of all’

Kenya central bank governor: ‘Regulators should be the most innovative people of all’

In a virtual fireside discussion during Singapore Fintech Festival 2020, Patrick Njoroge, Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya argued that regulators must use their convening power to bring people and innovators together, this would change the dynamic between innovators and the regulators themselves to improve the journey toward digital transformation.

“Speaking for regulators, I think we’ve got a bad wrap. Yes, regulators are supposed to remain focused on the risks and understand the risks posed by a new product but they absolutely must be agnostic about the technology so to speak.”

Njoroge furthers that while is very easy to get excited about the technology side, when products or ideas are presented to them the focus should not fall on the technology itself. Rather, there are two considerations which must be addressed instead.

First, financial stability and elements of the central bank’s mandate should be considered, and second, the question of ‘what is the problem that this product solves’ must be answered.

“This is all based on the premise that we [central banks] are here to solve people’s problems. The regulator therefore should not be in the business of pushing down innovation. On the contrary, I think regulators should be the most innovative people of all because they are the ones willing and able to ask the necessary questions and ‘walk the innovation journey’ alongside technology providers.”

Njoroge adds that Kenya should be considered a pioneer of sorts in this area, as the country was “doing sandboxing before sandboxing was invented. We called it the test and learn approach when M-Pesa was brought to us.”

Digital identity should also be promoted, he argues, and “Kenya needs a new system of identity that can build on what we already have and on that is much more biometric in nature.”

Referencing the progress made in Singapore and India, Njoroge continues: “the first element is to learn from others and not to reinvent the wheel. It must be an identity system that keeps up with the leading technological advancements.”

Importantly, however, on the question of striking a balance between a successful digital identity system that meets KYC thresholds but also has the potential to cause financial exclusion, Njoroge believes that a risk-based approach should be pursued.

“KYC is extremely important, but it has to be risk-based. On one side of the spectrum you have large financial institutions making millions of transactions and for this a firm really must be stringent on KYC.

“On the other end of the spectrum, while there are still KYC elements that the provider of e-wallet transactions must be aware of for a street-side fruit seller, these two parties should not be subject to the same level of KYC. It must be risk-based and it should not lead to financial exclusion.”

Related Companies

Central Bank Of Kenya M-PESA Singapore Fintech Festival

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

People Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Biometrics Innovation Mobile & online banking Personal finance Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Identity 2020, [New Report] The Future of Identity 2020[New Report] The Future of Identity 2020

Trending

Related News
UBS CEO: Innovation is not 2020’s trend, it's here to stay
/security

UBS CEO: Innovation is not 2020’s trend, it's here to stay

David Marcus: Facebook deserves the benefit of the doubt
/crypto

David Marcus: Facebook deserves the benefit of the doubt

Payments have become tech arms race say banks

07 Dec

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella on how to build partnerships ‘beyond two ships passing in the night’

07 Dec

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

  3. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  4. Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

  5. Bank of England called to account over &#163;50 billion in missing banknotes

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020