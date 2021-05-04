Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Bank of Ireland to hire 130 IT staff

Bank of Ireland is to hire 130 IT specialists to support its ongoing digital transformation programme.

The new roles - which include technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers, scrum masters and data analysts - will join the Bank’s in-house tech teams to supports its multi-year €900 million tech overhaul.

Jackie Noakes, Bank of Ireland’s group chief operating officer comments: “The pace of banking is changing rapidly and we’ve reached a tipping point between traditional offline banking and 24/7 digital services. That makes roles like these critical to how we serve our customers, bring products and services to market, and develop our business into the future.

“Right now, we have almost half a million log-ins to our mobile app every day. 80% of our loans to farmers happen online or over the phone. And contactless transactions have increased from 70 million a year in 2017 to 170 million in 2020. Inside every bank there’s a tech company - delivering constant change driven by customer demand - and that’s why we’re investing strongly in our in-house digital engineering teams.”

New recruits will be able to tap into Bank of Ireland's new hybrid working model, offering employees greater flexibility to work from a combination of home and office locations. Along with working from home, Bank of Ireland staff now have access to multiple bank buildings including a new network of agile hubs - 11 in Ireland four in the UK - with meeting spaces and bookable desks.

The bank is also keen to adress the gender gap in IT staffing says Noakes.

“So far this year, Bank of Ireland has bucked the trend with 47% of all previously advertised IT roles being filled by female candidates," she says. "We’re keen to maintain this, and so are strongly encouraging female talent to look at these roles and to consider Bank of Ireland for the next step in their career.”

