CaixaBank and Microsoft explore the metaverse

Spain's CaixaBank is teaming up with Microsoft on an AI innovation laboratory that will, among other things, focus on building a work environment in the metaverse.

The agreement will see AI specialists from CaixaBank Tech collaborate with developers, data scientists and machine learning experts at Microsoft's AI research and development hub in Barcelona.



The AI Innovation Lab will focus on developing concept tests, prototypes and use cases to explore how the application of AI technologies can disrupt financial services.



The partners will also work to create interactive virtual environments - metaverses - that offer immersive experiences for hybrid work environments.



"The metaverse offers multiple possibilities in the financial sector, from the creation of a new interaction channel enhancing customer experience, to the creation of internal collaboration models in virtual branches, the incorporation and development of talent, and much more," says a statement.



Earlier this year, CaixaBank's digital financial lifestyle offshoot Imagin became the first European fintech to open a site in the metaverse.