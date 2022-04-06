HSBC launches metaverse investment fund

HSBC is launching a metaverse investment fund to give high net worth clients in Asia a chance to get in on the ground floor of the emerging digital economy.

The bank's Metaverse Discretionary Strategy portfolio will focus on five key segements in the virtual ecosystem - infrastructure, computing, virtualisation, experience and discovery, and interface.



A recent report by Citi estimates that the Metaverse economy could be wort up to $13 trillion by 2030.



"The metaverse ecosystem, while still at its early stage, is rapidly evolving," says Lina Lim, regional head of discretionary and funds for investments and wealth solutions, Asia Pacific, at HSBC. "We see many exciting opportunities in this space as companies of different backgrounds and sizes are flocking into the ecosystem."



The move comes shortly after HSBC acquired its own plot of land in the metaverse to engage and connect with sports, esports and gaming enthusiasts.