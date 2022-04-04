Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Retail banking

Keywords

DeFi Metaverse Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Metaverse economy could hit $13 trillion by 2030 - Citi

Metaverse economy could hit $13 trillion by 2030 - Citi

The Metaverse economy could be wort up to $13 trillion by 2030 while what counts as money in this next generation of the internet will look very different from today, according to a new report from Citi.

Since Facebook rebranded as Meta last year, the concept of the Metaverse has taken a giant stride, with firms, including many in financial services, scrambling to understand how the impending move to a more virtual world will impact the economy and their business.

In a 186 page report, called 'Metaverse and Money, Decrypting the Future', Citi has dived into the subject, looking at everything from in-game tokens, to crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs and fiat currency.

A device-agnostic Metaverse that involves use cases such as commerce, art, media, advertising, healthcare and social collaboration could see a total addressable market of between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030, estimates the report.

This huge market will require a different way of looking at money, says Citi: "The definition of what counts as money in the Open Metaverse is also likely to be very different from what counts as money in the real world today.

"Interoperability and seamless exchange between underlying blockchain technology are critical to ensure a frictionless user experience. Different forms of cryptocurrency are expected to dominate, but given the multi-chain trend in the crypto ecosystem, cryptocurrency will likely coexist with fiat currencies, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and stablecoins."

The report cites the example of Second Life, the virtual world that launched in 2003 and by 2021 had a GDP of $650 million with 345 million transactions of virtual goods, real estate, and services. Second Life developed an in-world currency, the Linden dollar, which was in part introduced to cut transaction costs.

However, Second Life is a centralised platform and for the Metaverse to function as an alternate economy, it requires formats of money that are truly decentralised, trustless,
and verifiable.

"We expect the Metaverse of the future would encompass existing forms of money and also a set of digitally-native primitives, tied to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other tokens, that were out-of-scope for a pre-blockchain virtual world," say the report authors.

They argue that wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay will likely expand the range of supported payment types to fully integrate options in the decentralised world in a way that "abstracts away Web3 complexities the average consumer likely does not want to contend with".

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Retail banking

Keywords

DeFi Metaverse Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register nowNextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Trending

Related News
HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse
/wholesale

HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications
/predictions

Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications

Siam Commercial Bank opens metaverse HQ

14 Mar

JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

15 Feb

Walmart prepares to step into the metaverse

17 Jan

Trending

  1. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  2. Banking as a service gaining unstoppable momentum

  3. Goldman Sachs to buy pension robo-advisor NextCapital

  4. Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank

  5. Klarna launches open banking business unit

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale