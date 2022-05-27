Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan Summer reading List arrives in the metaverse

JPMorgan Summer reading List arrives in the metaverse

JPMorgan has made its annual Summer Reading List available for perusal in a metaverse library.

A summer tradition for two-plus decades, 2022 marks the list’s first foray into the metaverse in the Onyx by JPMorgan lounge in Decentraland.

For a limited time, visitors can explore a curated virtual library exhibit on the lounge’s first floor, created in partnership with metaverse real estate company Everyrealm.

Visitors can create an avatar, learn about the books and view exclusive interviews with select authors, with a scholarly owl perched nearby ready to celebrate correctly answered trivia questions about the books.

To curate the list, JPMorgan client advisors worldwide submitted hundreds of non-fiction titles. That list was then culled and reviewed based on timeliness, quality and global appeal to the firm’s global client base.

Spanning both terrain and time, the books introduce readers to modern-day culture pioneers like Hayao Miyazaki, mythic Ancient Greek heroes and global business and civic leaders, as well as scholarly tomes on new financial frontiers in climate and currency.

