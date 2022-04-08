CaixaBank's imagin enters the metaverse

Imagin, the digital financial lifestyle offshoot of CaixaBank, has become the first European fintech to open a site in the metaverse

Imagin’s leap into the metaverse will be launched with the virtual version of imaginCafé, the company's physical space in downtown Barcelona, where users can access content linked to culture, creativity, technology and sustainability.



The metaverse version of imaginCafé, modelled in 3D, is located on virtual platform Decentraland in the busy Forrest Plaza district, and users will be able to enter from their digital devices using a link or QR code.



The launch will be marked by a music concert by Spanish pop artist Marlon, who will perform on 8 April in Barcelona.



The event will be recorded in 360° multi-camera format and will be made available a week later in the metaverse for imagin's 3.7 million users.



To promote its foray into the metaverse, the fintech's imaginCafé will feature a corner in its physical space where visitors will be able to explore the metaverse experience through virtual reality headsets.



In addition to the experiential space in Decentraland, imagin has also acquired a a virtual plot in the augmented reality platform OVR, in which it has also set up its imaginCafé.