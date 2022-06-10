Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC to run fintech education course for employees

HSBC to run fintech education course for employees

HSBC is to put thousands of its employees through a bespoke training course in the latest fintech developments in a partnership with the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School

Steve Suarez, HSBC's global head of innovation says the pace of growth of fintech, which includes crypto currency and blockchain, over the last few years, means organisations need to upskill their employees, beyond those who directly work in digital and technology roles.

Specifically designed for HSBC, the Fintech 101 education programme will give foundation knowledge of the emerging technologies and how to use them.

Says Suarez: "The pace of change being driven by technology in the financial services industry is rapid, so we want a broad cross section of employees, beyond our specific digital teams, to have a strong level of fintech understanding."

FinTech 101 is based on the Oxford Fintech Programme. Selected content has been drawn from online programmes, to include up-to-date, and relevant examples, specifically on digital disruption and platforms, as well as AI and open banking.

Rita Martins, head of fintech partnerships at HSBC, says: "A strong relationship between HSBC and fintech companies helps us to provide more forward-looking solutions to our customers. The Oxford Saïd Business School programme is a key element of the training we offer to enable employees right across the bank to gain deeper knowledge of the fintech economy, so that they can identify and develop new opportunities."

Eleanor Murray, Associate Dean for Executive Education at Oxford Saïd, commented: "We are seeing increasing demand for training in this space, as businesses work to keep up with the fast-changing world of financial technology. Our Fintech 101 will help give HSBC staff the knowledge to leverage technology and develop new digital products and services for their customers."

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Trending

Related News
NatWest partners Edinburgh University on climate education programme
/sustainable

NatWest partners Edinburgh University on climate education programme

Westpac rolls out ESG training programme for institutional staff
/sustainable

Westpac rolls out ESG training programme for institutional staff

St. James Place rolls out VR headsets for staff training

16 Nov 2021

BofA preps massive VR training programme

07 Oct 2021

OCBC introduces sustainability training programme for all employees

09 Jul 2021

DBS launches inhouse tech academy

07 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022