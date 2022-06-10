HSBC to run fintech education course for employees

HSBC is to put thousands of its employees through a bespoke training course in the latest fintech developments in a partnership with the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School

Steve Suarez, HSBC's global head of innovation says the pace of growth of fintech, which includes crypto currency and blockchain, over the last few years, means organisations need to upskill their employees, beyond those who directly work in digital and technology roles.



Specifically designed for HSBC, the Fintech 101 education programme will give foundation knowledge of the emerging technologies and how to use them.



Says Suarez: "The pace of change being driven by technology in the financial services industry is rapid, so we want a broad cross section of employees, beyond our specific digital teams, to have a strong level of fintech understanding."



FinTech 101 is based on the Oxford Fintech Programme. Selected content has been drawn from online programmes, to include up-to-date, and relevant examples, specifically on digital disruption and platforms, as well as AI and open banking.



Rita Martins, head of fintech partnerships at HSBC, says: "A strong relationship between HSBC and fintech companies helps us to provide more forward-looking solutions to our customers. The Oxford Saïd Business School programme is a key element of the training we offer to enable employees right across the bank to gain deeper knowledge of the fintech economy, so that they can identify and develop new opportunities."

Eleanor Murray, Associate Dean for Executive Education at Oxford Saïd, commented: "We are seeing increasing demand for training in this space, as businesses work to keep up with the fast-changing world of financial technology. Our Fintech 101 will help give HSBC staff the knowledge to leverage technology and develop new digital products and services for their customers."