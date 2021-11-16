Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

St. James Place

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
St. James Place rolls out VR headsets for staff training

St. James Place rolls out VR headsets for staff training

UK wealth management group St. James’s Place is rolling out virtual reality technology for training and role-playing across the business.

SJP's learning and development team have already begun to use the headsets for virtual presentations and workshops as well as social events, allowing users to meet and get to know each other in a virtual setting.

Virtual reality role-playing is currently being used by Academy delegates, allowing them to practice client meetings, fact finding and building rapport with clients.

Trainees are provided with headsets that allow them to experience the role of an adviser and engage in conversations with virtual clients through a series of multiple-choice questions. They can then watch the encounter back to increase their understanding from a client’s point of view and also receive feedback by hearing their clients’ thoughts played out.

The immersive learning experience, created with VR specialists Make Real and 55EFIVE in collaboration with experts within SJP, uses 200 Oculus Quest headsets, with 50 more being rolled out in the coming months.

Di Macdonald, divisional director of learning & development at St. James’s Place, comments: “The intention is to give people a safe space to practice in, so that they can gain confidence without the need for access to trainers, coaches or peers. It also enables us to utilise resources more effectively and train more people in a shorter space of time. We are able to enhance existing soft skills training and capture areas that may need more practice than others.“

Related Companies

St. James Place

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience[New Impact Study] Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Trending

Related News
BofA preps massive VR training programme
/retail

BofA preps massive VR training programme

UBS trials virtual reality trading floor
/markets

UBS trials virtual reality trading floor

'Contactless tackle' lets fans feel the force of a real England rugby player

17 Sep 2019

TD launches Oculus Go experience

15 Oct 2018

Fidelity creates virtual reality chatbot

16 May 2018

BNP Paribas 'teleports' property investors to future home

29 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Mastercard BNPL programme gains momentum

  2. Top Ethereum Layer 2 Networks

  3. ECB taps ING&#39;s Evelien Witlox to lead digital euro programme

  4. Starling Bank buys &#163;1 billion mortgage book

  5. Digital ID firm Socure hits $4.5bn valuation

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach