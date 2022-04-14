Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
NatWest partners Edinburgh University on climate education programme

NatWest is teaming up with Edinburgh University to build a climate education and training programme for more than 16,000 of the bank's employees.

The three-year, £1.5 million partnership will see NatWest work with the university's Centre for Business, Climate Change and Sustainability on the programme.

University experts will work alongside RBS and parent brand NatWest's business banking specialists to deliver 12-week online education programmes to relationship managers and others in priority roles.

These courses are designed to help the employees in turn help business customers identify the opportunities a net zero economy can create and to become more sustainable operations in the process.

James Close, head, climate change, NatWest, says: "This specialist training will provide the confidence for colleagues to step into climate conversations both within the bank and with customers.

"Increased knowledge will empower bank colleagues to help businesses across sectors roll out effective and credible transition plans as the UK heads towards a low carbon economy."

Earlier this year, NatWest opened an online Climate Hub packed with tools and information to help small and medium-sized enterprises go green.

