UBS debuts entirely digital product line

UBS is launching a purely digital product line, UBS key4, for clients who want to carry out all of their banking transactions from their smartphones.

Initially, UBS key4 will primarily target new clients in Switzerland. The new product line is integrated into the existing UBS Mobile Banking App and will comprise a basic digital offering with a personal account, two savings accounts - one of which is sustainable - a prepaid card and mobile payment options from the likes of Apple, Google and Samsung, as well as a debit card, payments app Twint and UBS KeyClub loyalty points.



Sabine Keller-Busse, president UBS Switzerland, comments: "I’m convinced that in the future, only a seamless and integrated range of digitised banking services will meet clients’ ever-changing needs. That’s why we are gradually digitising the entire offering, from simple to complex services, to make it comprehensive, consistent and integrated."



For every new client, UBS will also make a donation to myclimate to support sustainability projects in Switzerland.



Additional new digital offerings will gradually be integrated into the UBS key4 product line to incorporate more challenging issues such as pension planning or investing.