UBS introduces credit card made from corn

Swiss bank UBS has replaced plastic with corn for a new environmentally-friendly credit card and also introduced a purely virtual card.

From early next year, clients will be able to register a digital version of their credit card with UBS Twint, Mobile Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay and begin using it immediately.



Meanwhile, the Optimus Foundation Credit Card Eco is composed of the plastic substitute PLA, which is obtained from animal feed corn and is more than 80% biodegradable. UBS is also donating 0.75% of the annual credit card spending to its Optimus Foundation.



Karin Oertli, COO, personal and corporate banking and Region Switzerland, says: “The transition to a more sustainable society is one of the greatest challenges of our time. UBS wants to be part of the solution and lead the way with innovative ideas. Our new cards, which are made without plastic, are contributing to this."