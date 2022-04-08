Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
UBS joins Green Software Foundation

Swiss banking giant UBS has joined the Green Software Foundation as a steering member, joining Goldman Sachs and tech giants Microsoft, Accenture, GitHub and ThoughtWorks.

Formed last year, the nonprofit is working to build a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tooling and leading practices for building green software.

The foundation says its aim is to help the software industry contribute to the information and communications technology sector’s broader targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

UBS says it is joining to explore ways in which it can reduce the emissions associated with its large technology estate as part of its push to hit net zero by 2050.

Mike Dargan, group chief digital and information officer UBS, says: "At UBS, we believe that reducing carbon emissions can be tackled on many fronts and our technology estate is one area in which we can proactively reduce our footprint by changing some of our day-to-day practices and behaviours."

