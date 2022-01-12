UBS Next adds Trust & Will to fintech portfolio

UBS Next, the Swiss bank's $200 million fintech venture fund, has invested in US-based digital estate planning platform Trust & Will.

Trust & Will provides a quick and secure way to set up trusts, wills, and guardianships online in the US, helping families customise documents to meet their needs, while ensuring they adhere to individual state guidelines. UBS intends to use the technology to extend the range of services available from its US wealth management operations.



“Trust & Will’s platform helps to further digitalise and personalize an increasingly important aspect of wealth management: estate planning,” says Mike Dargan, UBS Group chief digital and innformation officer. “With this investment, we are exploring services beyond banking where we can partner to deliver real value for our firm.”



Launched in October 2020, UBS Next primarily pursues minority, direct investments into early stage (series A and series B) fintech and technology companies with strategic and financial relevance. The undisclosed investment is the latest in a series of bets made by UBS Next in areas ranging from distributed ledger technology to digital wealth advisory.