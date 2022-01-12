Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS Next adds Trust &amp; Will to fintech portfolio

UBS Next adds Trust & Will to fintech portfolio

UBS Next, the Swiss bank's $200 million fintech venture fund, has invested in US-based digital estate planning platform Trust & Will.

Trust & Will provides a quick and secure way to set up trusts, wills, and guardianships online in the US, helping families customise documents to meet their needs, while ensuring they adhere to individual state guidelines. UBS intends to use the technology to extend the range of services available from its US wealth management operations.

“Trust & Will’s platform helps to further digitalise and personalize an increasingly important aspect of wealth management: estate planning,” says Mike Dargan, UBS Group chief digital and innformation officer. “With this investment, we are exploring services beyond banking where we can partner to deliver real value for our firm.”

Launched in October 2020, UBS Next primarily pursues minority, direct investments into early stage (series A and series B) fintech and technology companies with strategic and financial relevance. The undisclosed investment is the latest in a series of bets made by UBS Next in areas ranging from distributed ledger technology to digital wealth advisory.

Related Companies

UBS

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Trending

Related News
UBS invests in 'Knowledge-as-a-Service' platform Lynk
/wholesale

UBS invests in 'Knowledge-as-a-Service' platform Lynk

UBS invests in student loan repayment platform FutureFuel.io
/startups

UBS invests in student loan repayment platform FutureFuel.io

UBS in talks to invest $400 million in India's Paytm

14 Jan 2021

UBS CEO: Innovation is not 2020’s trend, it's here to stay

07 Dec 2020

UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

27 Oct 2020

UBS invests in home ownership startup Houzy

17 Jul 2020

UBS leads $17.5m funding round for voice trading tech supplier Cloud9

04 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  2. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  3. Play to Earn Crypto Games | Make Fortunes While NFT Gaming - 2022

  4. China&#39;s digital yuan wallet arrives in Android and Apple app stores

  5. Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments