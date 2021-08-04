Robinhood stock price surges

Following a lacklustre debut on the Nasdaq last week, Robinhood saw its share price soar on Wednesday, briefly hitting $85, up over 80% on the previous day's close.

Despite a flurry of hype and a lower than expected pricing of $38, Robinhood saw its shares drop by several percentage points in its first day of trading on Friday.



However, yesterday the stock trading app saw its price recover, closing at $46.80, well above the IPO price.



On Wednesday the price gains accelerated, hitting $85 before plummeting back down to around $60 at 10:30am EST - still more than 25% up on the previous day's close and up around 75% in the past five days.





The cause of the volatility is unclear but it appears that Robinhood is the latest stock to experience a Reddit-led retail investor rally.



Earlier this year, the company drew the ire of these investors when it put trading restrictions on stocks, such as GameStop, that the Reddit community was targeting.