Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood looks to raise $2.3bn in upcoming IPO

Robinhood looks to raise $2.3bn in upcoming IPO

Controversial stock trading app Robinhood is seeking to raise up to $2.3 billion at a valuation of as much as $35 billion in its upcoming IPO.

In an SEC filing, the firm says it will look to sell around 55 million shares for between $38 and $42 apiece. It will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'HOOD'.

The $35 billion valuation is up from $11.7 billion at Robinhood's Series G funding round in September.

In the filing, Robinhood says it has 22.5 million funded accounts as of the second quarter, up from 18 million in the first quarter.

Second quarter revenue is estimated to be between $546 million and $574 million, up from $244 million in Q2 2020. However, the firm expects to record a net loss of up to $537 million.

While the IPO valuation reflects Robinhood's reputation as one of fintech's biggest success stories, the app has also been dogged by a series of controversies.

Last month it was slapped with a $57 million fine by the Finra, which also ordered it to pay approximately $12.6 million in restitution, plus interest, to thousands of "harmed customers".

In December it was hit with a $65 million fine by the SEC for misleading customers about payment for order flow practices that cost traders over £34 million in lost gains.

Then in February, it emerged that US regulators had made inquiries about the trading restrictions the app put on stocks such as GameStop during the Reddit-led rallies earlier this year.

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?[On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Trending

Related News
Robinhood publicly files for IPO
/regulation

Robinhood publicly files for IPO

Robinhood to pay $70m in Finra settlement
/regulation

Robinhood to pay $70m in Finra settlement

Amid gamification accusations, Robinhood ditches confetti

01 Apr

Robinhood files for IPO

24 Mar

Regulators make inquiries over Robinhood trading restrictions

26 Feb

Robinhood raises another $2.4bn

01 Feb

Robinhood blocks GameStop stock purchases; AOC floats committee hearing

28 Jan

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

  3. Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

  4. Singapore and French central banks test cross-border CBDC exchange

  5. Bank of England frets over stability of Big Tech cloud providers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021