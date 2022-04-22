Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of America

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of America to switch all cards to recycled plastic; Citi starts corporate card conversion

Bank of America to switch all cards to recycled plastic; Citi starts corporate card conversion

Bank of America is to convert all of its credit and debit cards to 80% recycled plastic starting in 2023.

Market research conducted by Escalent this month found that more than 72% of consumers and small business clients are interested in environmental sustainability and more than 69% show favorability towards having a recycled plastic debit/credit card.

“Shifting to a recycled card product is another step toward a more sustainable solution which will help foster a circular economy,” says Mary Hines Droesch, head of consumer and small business products at Bank of America. “We are committed to incorporating sustainability throughout our business.”

Bank of America issues 54 million consumer and commercial cards annually and estimates this effort will help to reduce more than 235 tons of single-use plastics, based on its annual card issuance. The company also anticipates that switching to recycled plastic for its credit and debit card portfolio will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water usage.

Citi, likewise, has also announceed plans to to introduce Recycled PVC (rPVC) across its corporate card portfolio. The rollout will start in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, before being distributed globally.

Every rPVC card will be made with 85% recycled industrial waste per finished card and represents a reduction in CO2 emissions during the card manufacturing process, delivering a reduction of 36% CO2 emissions in comparison to a standard PVC card.

Related Companies

Bank of America

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Trending

Related News
Santander cards go green in Spain
/sustainable

Santander cards go green in Spain

Marqeta commits to plastic neutrality
/sustainable

Marqeta commits to plastic neutrality

Bank of Queensland first in Australia to roll out recycled debit cards

11 Aug 2021

HSBC to introduce recycled plastic payment cards globally

22 Apr 2021

Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe

25 Mar 2021

Starling issues debit cards made from recycled plastic

15 Mar 2021

CaixaBank to replace cards with recycled material

10 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

  2. SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

  3. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  4. Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

  5. Shawbrook offers lending discount for consumers sharing open banking data

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale