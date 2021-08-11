Bank of Queensland first in Australia to roll out recycled debit cards

Bank of Queensland has become the first Australian bank to issue debit cards made from recycled plastic.

The move will see more than half a million new cards made from industrial waste that would have otherwise ended up in landfill.



BOQ has worked with Melbourne-based manufacturer, Placard, to roll out the new recycled cards which have been validated by safety science company, Underwriters Laboratories.



Group executive retail banking, Martine Jager, says: “Over the next three years we’ll issue more than half a million debit cards made from recycled material, and our customers will experience the same strong quality and durability with some fantastic new features including compatibility with digital wallets and smart devices.”



The bank will initially distribute 150,000 BOQ Personal Visa Debit and BOQ Business Visa Debit recycled plastic cards, while the remainder will continue to roll out to customers through new or replacement cards.