Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Queensland

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of Queensland first in Australia to roll out recycled debit cards

Bank of Queensland first in Australia to roll out recycled debit cards

Bank of Queensland has become the first Australian bank to issue debit cards made from recycled plastic.

The move will see more than half a million new cards made from industrial waste that would have otherwise ended up in landfill.

BOQ has worked with Melbourne-based manufacturer, Placard, to roll out the new recycled cards which have been validated by safety science company, Underwriters Laboratories.

Group executive retail banking, Martine Jager, says: “Over the next three years we’ll issue more than half a million debit cards made from recycled material, and our customers will experience the same strong quality and durability with some fantastic new features including compatibility with digital wallets and smart devices.”

The bank will initially distribute 150,000 BOQ Personal Visa Debit and BOQ Business Visa Debit recycled plastic cards, while the remainder will continue to roll out to customers through new or replacement cards.

Related Companies

Bank of Queensland

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Trending

Related News
HSBC to introduce recycled plastic payment cards globally
/sustainable

HSBC to introduce recycled plastic payment cards globally

Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe
/sustainable

Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe

Starling issues debit cards made from recycled plastic

15 Mar

CaixaBank to replace cards with recycled material

10 Mar

Visa to issue sustainable plastic cards

17 Jun 2020

Temenos selected as core provider for Bank of Queensland tech rebuild

05 Mar 2020

Bank of Queensland to hand out free Square card readers at branches

17 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. GlobaliD and Uphold launch XRP rewards debit card

  2. Woman left on hold for seven hours by HSBC after trying to report fraud

  3. Scotiabank converts credit card repayments into BNPL instalment plans

  4. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

  5. LSE blames corrupted server for &quot;unacceptable&quot; Eikon outages

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights