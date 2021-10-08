Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Banco Santander

Santander cards go green in Spain

Santander cards go green in Spain

Santander has begun rolling out its sustainable payment cards made with recycled material in Spain.

The bank has already introduced the ‘One Card’ design in Poland and Portugal. It aims to have all debit and credit cards in Spain, Portugal and the UK made with sustainable materials by 2025.

By requiring less energy to produce than plastic cards, the switch will avoid the emission of more than 1,000 tons of CO₂ per year, says Santander. This is in line with the Spanish giant’s commitment to hitting net zero carbon emissions by 20250.

The bank is also adopting a brand refresh for the new cards, which include an eco logo, a unique design for each customer segment for easier identification and a notch at the bottom of the card to aid accessibility for the blind.

[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

