Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Marqeta

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Marqeta commits to plastic neutrality

Marqeta commits to plastic neutrality

Marqeta has launched a new recycled card initiative to offset its plastic footprint.

Marqeta’s card issuing platform will now offer its customers the choice to issue physical cards made from 43 percent recycled material, helping to reduce the environmental impact of plastic cards.

The firm has also entered into a partnership with social enterprise rePurpose Global to further reduce its plastic footprint - which will offset the creation of roughly 34 million cards.

Latin American grocery delivery platform Cornershop, recently acquired by Uber, will be the first customer to issue Marqeta’s new recycled cards.

Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta. “This is a key step for Marqeta toward our eventual goal of plastic neutrality. It’s crucial that as a company we take it upon ourselves to be positive stewards of the environment, and by helping our customers reduce their plastic footprint, we also reduce our own.”

Related Companies

Marqeta

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption[New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption

Trending

Related News
Marqeta moves into credit card issuing and processing
/payments

Marqeta moves into credit card issuing and processing

Marqeta files with SEC for IPO - Reuters
/payments

Marqeta files with SEC for IPO - Reuters

Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs

15 Jan

Mastercard invests in Marqeta

08 Oct 2020

Mastercard taps Marqeta for fast fintech card issuing in Europe

22 Jan 2020

Card issuing outfit Marqeta signs first European firms

24 Apr 2019

Visa invests in card issuing outfit Marqeta

26 Jul 2017

Trending

  1. HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

  2. JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

  3. Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders

  4. NAB, CIBC, Ita&#250; Unibanco and NatWest launch open finance challenge

  5. Big banks invest in accounting software firm Freshbooks

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights