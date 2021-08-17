Marqeta commits to plastic neutrality

Marqeta has launched a new recycled card initiative to offset its plastic footprint.

Marqeta’s card issuing platform will now offer its customers the choice to issue physical cards made from 43 percent recycled material, helping to reduce the environmental impact of plastic cards.



The firm has also entered into a partnership with social enterprise rePurpose Global to further reduce its plastic footprint - which will offset the creation of roughly 34 million cards.



Latin American grocery delivery platform Cornershop, recently acquired by Uber, will be the first customer to issue Marqeta’s new recycled cards.



Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta. “This is a key step for Marqeta toward our eventual goal of plastic neutrality. It’s crucial that as a company we take it upon ourselves to be positive stewards of the environment, and by helping our customers reduce their plastic footprint, we also reduce our own.”