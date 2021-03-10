Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
CaixaBank to replace cards with recycled material

CaixaBank to replace cards with recycled material

Spain's CaixaBank is the latest lender to start issuing cards made from recycled plastic and biodegradable components.

The bank, which has more than 18.8 million cards issued, will this year stop using virgin plastic to manufacture physical cards.

CaixaBank expects 85% of new cards issued over 2021 to be made from sustainable materials, with about five million cards made from the new materials in circulation by the end of the year.

Most of the cards will use recycled PVC, sourced from things like construction industry waste. Some will use PLA, a biodegradable material of biological origin that eliminates the use of fossil resources.

Meanwhile, the techniques used to print the customer's name and card details will also change, with ink printing replaced by laser technology, which not only generates less waste but also increases the card's lifespan.

