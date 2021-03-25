Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe

Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe

Banco Santander has committed to converting all of its 30 million payment cards across Europe to recycled plastic within the next four years.

The bank says that by 2025, all debit, credit and pre-paid cards across Poland, Portugal, Spain and the UK will be made of sustainable materials, such as recycled PVC or corn-based plastic substitute.

The adoption of eco cards is expected to save more than 1,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, equivalent to the energy consumption of nearly 1,000 households. It will also reduce the use of plastic by 60 tons every year once the rollout, which started nearly two years ago, is completed.

Santander Portugal launched an initial portfolio of PLA cards in 2019, while Santander Spain followed suit last year.

The bank is also adopting a brand refresh for the new cards, which include an eco logo, a unique design for each customer segment for easier identification and a notch at the bottom of the card to aid accessibility for the blind.

António Simões, regional head of Europe at Banco Santander, says: “Reducing unnecessary use of plastics is a critically important step in the group’s transition to a green economy. By moving to eco cards, we are reducing our carbon footprint and supporting our ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions.”

Santander announced last month its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions across the entire group by 2050. The commitment applies to the group’s own operations, which are already net zero, and all client emissions that result from any lending, advisory or investment services.

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond, [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Chang[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Trending

Related News
Starling issues debit cards made from recycled plastic
/sustainable

Starling issues debit cards made from recycled plastic

CaixaBank to replace cards with recycled material
/sustainable

CaixaBank to replace cards with recycled material

Danske Bank to replace plastic payments cards with recycled material

29 Oct 2020

Mastercard launches sustainable card programme

22 Jul 2020

Visa to issue sustainable plastic cards

17 Jun 2020

IZettle ships mPOS device made from ocean plastic

20 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  2. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  3. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

  4. Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

  5. ClearBank: Third of fintechs face regulatory scrutiny due to agency banking partners

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021