retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Siam Commercial Bank

Retail banking

Wholesale banking

Innovation Metaverse
Siam Commercial Bank opens metaverse HQ

Siam Commercial Bank's technology arm SCB 10X is following JPMorgan into the metaverse by opening a HQ in the Sandbox, a blockchain-based virtual world platform.

JPMorgan in February opened its Onyx lounge - complete with roaming tiger - in blockchain-based Decentraland to coincide with the publication of a paper on the opportunities presented by the metaverse.

Likewise, SCB will mark its launch by hosting a virtual summit and workshop to highlight the creative possibilities in the future virtual economy.

SCB 10X chief venture and investment officer, Mukaya Panich, says: “We believe that metaverse will play an important role, enabling infinite creations in a digital world, shaping new frontiers for the economy of the future.

“SCB 10X aims to play a meaningful role in building a strong foundation of the metaverse ecosystem alongside our global partners, as well as grow the metaverse community in Thailand and regionally, by inspiring collaboration, development, and exchange of ideas.”

Siam Commercial Bank

Retail banking

Wholesale banking

Innovation Metaverse
