Siam Commercial Bank opens metaverse HQ

Siam Commercial Bank's technology arm SCB 10X is following JPMorgan into the metaverse by opening a HQ in the Sandbox, a blockchain-based virtual world platform.

JPMorgan in February opened its Onyx lounge - complete with roaming tiger - in blockchain-based Decentraland to coincide with the publication of a paper on the opportunities presented by the metaverse.



Likewise, SCB will mark its launch by hosting a virtual summit and workshop to highlight the creative possibilities in the future virtual economy.



SCB 10X chief venture and investment officer, Mukaya Panich, says: “We believe that metaverse will play an important role, enabling infinite creations in a digital world, shaping new frontiers for the economy of the future.



“SCB 10X aims to play a meaningful role in building a strong foundation of the metaverse ecosystem alongside our global partners, as well as grow the metaverse community in Thailand and regionally, by inspiring collaboration, development, and exchange of ideas.”