Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

HSBC has become the latest financial institution to venture into the metaverse, acquiring virtual real estate in The Sandbox.

HSBC intends to use its plot of land to engage and connect with sports, esports and gaming enthusiasts.

Suresh Balaji, chief marketing officer, Asia-Pacific, HSBC, says: “The metaverse is how people will experience Web3, the next generation of the Internet — using immersive technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality and extended reality.

"At HSBC, we see great potential to create new experiences through emerging platforms, opening up a world of opportunity for our current and future customers and for the communities we serve.

"Through our partnership with The Sandbox we are making our foray into the metaverse, allowing us to create innovative brand experiences for new and existing customers. We’re excited to be working with our sports partners, brand ambassadors, and Animoca Brands to co-create experiences that are educational, inclusive and accessible.”

HSBC's entry to The Sandbox follows that of Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank.

In February, JPMorgan became first bank to open a lounge in the Decentraland virtual world

Meanwhile, American Express has filed trademark applications to register its name, logo, and slogans for a range of banking services in the metaverse.

Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, says: "We believe this is the beginning of a broader adoption of Web3 and the metaverse by institutions driving brand experiences and engagement within this new ecosystem.”

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Trending

Related News
Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications
/predictions

Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications

Siam Commercial Bank opens metaverse HQ
/retail

Siam Commercial Bank opens metaverse HQ

JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

15 Feb

Walmart prepares to step into the metaverse

17 Jan

Trending

  1. HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

  2. Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

  3. Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

  4. FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

  5. Deutsche Bank report warns of fallout from Russia&#39;s Swift ban

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale