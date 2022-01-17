Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

eToro Starling Bank Lynx Global

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments

Keywords

DeFi E-commerce Non-bank competitors
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Walmart prepares to step into the metaverse

Walmart prepares to step into the metaverse

Trademark filings reveal Walmart’s plans to create its own cryptocurrency and a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), suggesting the retailer’s appetite to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse.

First reported by CNBC, the US retail giant filed seven trademarks on 30 December 2021 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The applications outline Walmart’s interest in making and selling virtual goods, including electronics, home decorations, toys, sporting goods and personal care products.

In a statement, Walmart said it is “continuously exploring how emerging technologies may shape future shopping experiences […] We are testing new ideas all the time, some ideas become products or services that make it to customers. And some we test, iterate, and learn from.”

Alongside a slew of retailers planning to capitalise on the opportunity the metaverse presents, financial services firms such as Lynx and eToro have announced their plans to extend offerings in line with future Metaverse-based opportunities.

At the other end of the spectrum, Starling founder and CEO Anne Boden recently criticised Meta’s Metaverse plans in her annual letter. On noting that in 2006 a bank opened a branch in Second Life, Boden observed: “Fast forward a few years and see how much simpler it proved to be to provide 24/7 human contact via an app.”

Related Companies

eToro Starling Bank Lynx Global

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments

Keywords

DeFi E-commerce Non-bank competitors
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Top 10 NFT Marketplace to Launch your NFT and Own the Best

  3. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  4. US banks form stablecoin consortium

  5. HSBC innovation lead Louise Chan joins Ebury as COO

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments