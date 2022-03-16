Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications

American Express has filed trademark applications to register its name, logo, and slogans for a range of banking services in the metaverse.

In applications filed this month, picked up by metaverse trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis, Amex hints at a range of potential metaverse services.



The applications cover "Assistance with electronic transfers of money in the metaverse and other virtual worlds; Banking services in the metaverse and other virtual worlds; Issuing and processing payments of virtual prepaid cards, virtual prepaid gift cards, virtual stored value cards, and virtual payment cards in the metaverse and other virtual worlds; Virtual currency exchange; Electronic transfer of virtual currencies..."



The applications also indicate that Amex could look to introduce an online marketplace for NFTs "featuring textual and graphic content".





Says Kondoudis: "Clearly, American Express sees the potential of the Metaverse and is preparing its trademarks and brand for the virtual economy that will dominate it."



Financial services firms are currently grappling with how to approach the metaverse. JPMorgan in February opened its Onyx lounge - complete with roaming tiger - in blockchain-based Decentraland to coincide with the publication of a paper on the opportunities presented by the metaverse.



Siam Commercial Bank's technology arm SCB 10X followed suit by opening a HQ in the Sandbox, another blockchain-based virtual world platform.