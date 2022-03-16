Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UkrainianPool invites crypto holders to stake their funds to support humanitarian efforts

UkrainianPool invites crypto holders to stake their funds to support humanitarian efforts

A not-for-profit cryptocurrency fundraising project is inviting people to stake their crypto to a pool, with the interest accrued used to support humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians affected by the war.

Backed by the Ukrainian and Lithuanian governments, the UkrainianPool is the world's first not-for-profit Initial Stake Pool Offering (ISPO) crypto fundraising project.

Participants can stake their funds which generate rewards on the blockchain which are then transferred to a wallet owned by the Ukrainian government. Participants' crypto assets are frozen, meaning that they can generate interest of five per cent.

Backed by a number of European crypto startups, the initiative has set an initial target of $10 million in funding for humanitarian efforts. Participants can unfreeze their assets at any time.

For transparency, contributors will be able to check what happens with funds on an open-sourced protocol. The project operates with support from the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and plans to pay out the accumulated rewards every five days post the 14-days maturity period.

Oleksandr Bornyakov, deputy minister, Digital Transformation of Ukraine, says: "The crypto community has already shown unprecedented unity while standing with Ukraine. It's a significantly important trend: Ukraine’s support is constantly growing. No wonder, both Ukraine and crypto serve the principles of freedom and democracy and get used to fighting for their rights."

