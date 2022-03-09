Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swift ban extended to Belarus

Swift ban extended to Belarus

Three Belarusian banks have been excluded from the Swift financial messaging network as the EU imposes further financial sanctions against warring forces in Ukraine.

For Belarus, the measures introduce Swift prohibitions similar to those in the Russia regime, blocking access to Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus, as well as their Belarusian subsidiaries.

Reflecting fears that Russia may attempt to use cryptocurrencies to subvert financial sanctions, the EU confirmed the common understanding that "loans and credit can be provided by any means, including crypto assets".

With this in mind, the bloc has clarified that crypto assets fall under the scope of 'transferable securities' and are subject to the same restrictions already in place for other asset classes.

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Payments: What’s next after connecting to ISO 20022?[Webinar] Real-Time Payments: What’s next after connecting to ISO 20022?

Trending

Related News
EU bans seven banks from Swift network
/payments

EU bans seven banks from Swift network

Russian banks to be cut off from Swift
/sibos

Russian banks to be cut off from Swift

UK pushes Europe to cut Russia off from Swift

25 Feb

Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

24 Feb

West steps back from imposing Swift ban on Russia

18 Jan

Trending

  1. NatWest preps for live roll out of variable recurring payments

  2. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  3. Crypto remains divisive amid Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine

  4. UK merchants warned to get ready for imminent SCA

  5. Merchants bid to block looming interchange fee hikes

Research
See all reports »
Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022