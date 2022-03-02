Revolut's Russian born chief Storonsky breaks silence over Ukraine invasion

Revolut's Russian-born CEO Nik Storonsky has joined fellow co-founder Vlad Yatsenko in condemning the attacks on Ukraine.

Storonsky had been notably quiet when Yatsenko went public with a personal attack on Putin, branding him a "monster and a liar".



In a blog post, Storonsky says he kept his counsel out of concern for the safetey and wellbeing of Revolut staff on the ground in Ukraine and Russia.



"I would like to make clear, publicly, what I’ve felt privately from day one: war is never the answer," he writes. "This war is wrong and totally abhorrent. I am horrified and appalled at its impact, and I add my voice to those around the world calling for an immediate end to the fighting, and a commitment to diplomatic solutions."



Stornsky, who emigrated to the UK when he was 20 years old and whose father is of Ukrainian descent, is now a British citizen. His links to the Russian regime have been questioned in the past due to his father's role as a director at Russian energy utility Gazprom.



Storonsky says Revolut is upping its support to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal, which has already received £1 million in donations through the fintech's app, promising to match customer donations up to £1.5 million over the next days.



"What I believe shouldn’t matter," continues Storonsky. "Opinions are of little consequence. What really matters is actions. And in addition to helping our colleagues, we at Revolut have also made it possible for millions of our customers to donate instantly to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal."