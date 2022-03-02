Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut&#39;s Russian born chief Storonsky breaks silence over Ukraine invasion

Revolut's Russian born chief Storonsky breaks silence over Ukraine invasion

Revolut's Russian-born CEO Nik Storonsky has joined fellow co-founder Vlad Yatsenko in condemning the attacks on Ukraine.

Storonsky had been notably quiet when Yatsenko went public with a personal attack on Putin, branding him a "monster and a liar".

In a blog post, Storonsky says he kept his counsel out of concern for the safetey and wellbeing of Revolut staff on the ground in Ukraine and Russia.

"I would like to make clear, publicly, what I’ve felt privately from day one: war is never the answer," he writes. "This war is wrong and totally abhorrent. I am horrified and appalled at its impact, and I add my voice to those around the world calling for an immediate end to the fighting, and a commitment to diplomatic solutions."

Stornsky, who emigrated to the UK when he was 20 years old and whose father is of Ukrainian descent, is now a British citizen. His links to the Russian regime have been questioned in the past due to his father's role as a director at Russian energy utility Gazprom.

Storonsky says Revolut is upping its support to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal, which has already received £1 million in donations through the fintech's app, promising to match customer donations up to £1.5 million over the next days.

"What I believe shouldn’t matter," continues Storonsky. "Opinions are of little consequence. What really matters is actions. And in addition to helping our colleagues, we at Revolut have also made it possible for millions of our customers to donate instantly to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal."

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register nowNextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Trending

Related News
Bunq CEO launches foundation to help people escape Ukraine and Russia
/people

Bunq CEO launches foundation to help people escape Ukraine and Russia

Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades
/payments

Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades

Zopa Bank to open applications to Ukrainian nationals; Revolut joins call to action

28 Feb

UK pushes Europe to cut Russia off from Swift

25 Feb

Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

24 Feb

ECB warns banks of possible Russian cyberattack

09 Feb

Trending

  1. Klarna losses swell to $748 million

  2. Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades

  3. Lloyds outlines &#163;1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

  4. Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

  5. Swift vets bid to make cross-border payments as easy as texting

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking