Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Western Union

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Western Union joins Russia exodus

Western Union joins Russia exodus

Western Union is the latest payments giant to suspend operations in Russia and Belarus in response to what it has called the "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine".

The money transfer giant joins the likes of PayPal, Mastercard, Visa and Amex in shutting down services in Russia.

In a statement, Western Union says it evaluated the consequences for employees, partners, and customers before deciding on the suspension "in light of the ongoing tragic impact of Russia’s prolonged assault on Ukraine".

Meanwhile, the US firm has also stressed its work to support Ukrainian customers, including the millions who have been forcibly displaced, through donations to support humanitarian relief efforts and fee-free money transfer services.

Elsewhere, Wall Street players Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase signalled their withdrawal from Russia, with both saying that they are winding down operations in the country.

Related Companies

Western Union

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Trending

Related News
Google Play billing suspension hits Russian developers
/devops

Google Play billing suspension hits Russian developers

PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Amex suspend all services in Russia
/payments

PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Amex suspend all services in Russia

Concerned about Russian IT ops, Deutsche Bank carries out stress tests

04 Mar

EU bans seven banks from Swift network

02 Mar

Russian banks to be cut off from Swift

28 Feb

Western Union bids to buy MoneyGram - Bloomberg

02 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. NatWest preps for live roll out of variable recurring payments

  2. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  3. Swift ban extended to Belarus

  4. Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

  5. Merchants bid to block looming interchange fee hikes

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale