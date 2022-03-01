Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bunq CEO launches foundation to help people escape Ukraine and Russia

Bunq CEO launches foundation to help people escape Ukraine and Russia

Bunq CEO Ali Niknam is the latest fintech figure to mobilise in support of people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, creating a foundation designed to help people from both countries get to safety.

Over the weekend, Niknam took to LinkedIn to promise that the Dutch digital bank will do "everything in our power" to get Ukrainians and Russians to the Netherlands under a highly skilled migrant visa.

Niknam's insistence on including Russians in his plan draws on his own experience with the Iran-Iraq war, as he explains: "The one thing I've learned through my personal experience is that the world is far too complex to be divided in simple terms like good and bad."

The post went viral, attracting thousands of reactions and nearly 400 comments and, more pertinently, close to 500 requests for help.

With news that all Ukrainians will get a three year visa that will allow them to reside and work in the EU, Niknam has now banded together with fellow Dutch tech moguls Joris Beckers and Robert Vis to launch the 'Stichting People for People'.

Run by Pieter Jan van Krevel, the CFO of TransIP, the foundation has a website up and running where people can ask for help to get to safety and where others can make donations to support the efforts.

Several fintechs have taken steps to offer support to people affected by the conflict. Zopa Bank is to immediately sponsor 50 work visas for Ukrainian nationals following new Home Office guidance.

Revolut, whose co-founder and CTO Vlad Yatsenko is a Ukrainian national, is waiving transfer fees for sending money to a Ukrainian bank account and providing emergency logistical and relocation support for its 28 employees in the country.

Meanwhile, Binance is donating $10 million to major Intergovernmental Organisations and local NGOs on the ground.

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register nowNextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Trending

Related News
Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades
/payments

Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades

Zopa Bank to open applications to Ukrainian nationals; Revolut joins call to action
/people

Zopa Bank to open applications to Ukrainian nationals; Revolut joins call to action

UK pushes Europe to cut Russia off from Swift

25 Feb

Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

24 Feb

Trending

  1. Klarna losses swell to $748 million

  2. Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades

  3. Lloyds outlines &#163;1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

  4. MUFG shutters blockchain-based payments network

  5. Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking