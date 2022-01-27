Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Apple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Apple to turn iPhone into a payment terminal

Apple to turn iPhone into a payment terminal

Apple is working on an update that will transform its iPhone into a payment terminal, enabling users to accept payments with the tap of a card.

Citing 'people with knoweldge of the matter', Bloomberg says the company has been working on the new feature since around 2020, when it paid $100 million for Canadian startup Mobeewave.

The feature is likely to provide a setback to Square and the new breed of SoftPOS vendors, by providing the tap-and-pay functionality as an integrated part of the device, with no need for third party help.

Apple may begin rolling out the feature via a software update in the coming months, say Bloomberg sources. The company is expected to release the first beta version of iOS 15.4 in the near future, which is likely to see a final release for consumers as early as the spring.

Related Companies

Apple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
UniCredit partners Nexi to offer merchants SoftPOS-based payment acceptance
/payments

UniCredit partners Nexi to offer merchants SoftPOS-based payment acceptance

SoftPOS vendor Phos raises €2 million
/payments

SoftPOS vendor Phos raises €2 million

India's NPCI and SBI Payments launch NFC-based SoftPOS system

10 Mar 2021

BBVA to test softPOS payment application

27 Aug 2020

Apple acquires softPOS firm Mobeewave

03 Aug 2020

Mastercard and Phos pilot SoftPOS for micro and SME merchants

12 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Santander bets big on BNPL with new service Zinia

  4. JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet

  5. Huawei taps Curve for mobile payments

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022