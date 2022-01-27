Apple to turn iPhone into a payment terminal

Apple is working on an update that will transform its iPhone into a payment terminal, enabling users to accept payments with the tap of a card.

Citing 'people with knoweldge of the matter', Bloomberg says the company has been working on the new feature since around 2020, when it paid $100 million for Canadian startup Mobeewave.



The feature is likely to provide a setback to Square and the new breed of SoftPOS vendors, by providing the tap-and-pay functionality as an integrated part of the device, with no need for third party help.



Apple may begin rolling out the feature via a software update in the coming months, say Bloomberg sources. The company is expected to release the first beta version of iOS 15.4 in the near future, which is likely to see a final release for consumers as early as the spring.