Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Tink

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa launches open banking with Tink in the US

Visa launches open banking with Tink in the US

Visa has launched open banking in the US, using technology from recently acquired Swedish vendor Tink.

Visa completed the €1.8 billion acquisition of Tink in March 2022 and has now made it available for users to connect accounts and provide trusted parties with access to their financial data.

In Europe, the Visa/Tink duopoly has already won deals with Adyen and Revolut. For the US launch, Visa has signed data access agreements with banks and fintechs on the merchant side, including Capital One, Fiserv, Jack Henry, Dwolla and Max rewards.

Available via a single console, user can currently access financial data to confirm bank account data, run real-time balance checks and fetch transaction data from thousands of banks across the US.

Visa CEO Ryan McInerny states: "Just about two years ago we acquired Tink as we saw opportunity in open banking. Over those two years, we have been expanding our presence in Europe, winning deals with Adyen and Revolut. We’re now expanding open banking solutions through Tink into the United States.”

A recent survey conducted by Visa found that 87 percent of US consumers already use some form of open banking to link their financial accounts to third parties. But with only 34 percent of consumers aware that open banking enables these services, Visa is embarking on a consumer education campaign to highlight the benefits.

Related Companies

Visa Tink

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Related News
Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments
/payments

Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

Revolut partners Tink for European payments
/payments

Revolut partners Tink for European payments

Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

24 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Central banks embark on tokenisation project

  2. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  3. Mastercard launches virtual card app to simplify travel and business expenses

  4. Apple offer to open up NFC payments access set for EU approval - Reuters

  5. Temenos appoints CEO; says sales hit by Hindenburg report

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks