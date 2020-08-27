Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
BBVA to test softPOS payment application

BBVA is to run trials of software that enables merchants to accept contactless transactions on their Android mobiles without the need for any additional hardware.

The Spanish bank is working with German fintech Rubean to try out its PhonePOS application with up to 200 merchants.

The PhonePOS solution was developed by Rubean in partnership with German compatriot CCV, encryption key specialist Intertrust and penetration testing outfit Riscure.

The product, which transforms Android handsets running 8.0 Oreo or later into contactless payment terminals, has been ratified by Visa and Mastercard and was formally launched in April.

For the proof-of-concept with BBVA, merchant clients will no longer need additional hardware that they previously had to buy, rent, or lease.

