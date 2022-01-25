Monzo recruits for new investment and wealth unit

Monzo is recruiting for a general manager to build and run a new investments and wealth business.

As part of the executive team, the successful candidiate will work across product, engineering, data, marketing, risk, compliance and operations to firm up the proposition and take it to market.



Monzo is looking for someone who has been involved in leading the build of an investments or wealth platform from the ground up in an entrepreneurial environment and proven experience of working with regulatory authorities.



Monzo says it wants someone who will help bring the “Monzo magic” to the industry and “redefine the way that people interact with investing and wealth”.