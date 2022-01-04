Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo Tencent

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tencent takes stake in Monzo as part of $100 million capital injection

Tencent takes stake in Monzo as part of $100 million capital injection

Chinese technology behemoth Tencent has taken a small stake in Monzo as part of a $100 million top-up to the UK challenger's recently announced $500 million funding round.

Monzo confounded markewatchers in December by raising more than $500 million at a $4.5 billion valuation - three times the £1.1 billion price tag it attracted in its last discounted capital-raise earlier in the year.

The funding comes as Monzo appears to be on the verge of a new growth curve, doubling revenues last year and signing up around 100,000 new customers a month. The bank has more than five million customers, including 300,000 using paid accounts, with Business accounts recently topping 100,000.

Abu Dhabi Growth Fund led the initial round, with participation from Coatue and Alpha Wave Ventures, Accel and Goodwater.

Tencent's entry was broken by Sky News, which reports from sources close to the process that the Chinese firm is investing a minority of the $100m capital injection.

Tencent has a growing fintech portfolio, with investments in Argentine personal finance app Ualá, Digital wealth manager Scalable Capital, French startups Qonto and Lydia, and challenger banks such as Germany's N26, Brazil's Nubank and Tyme of South Africa.

Related Companies

Monzo Tencent

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2022[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2022

Trending

Related News
Monzo hits $4.5bn valuation as revenues soar
/retail

Monzo hits $4.5bn valuation as revenues soar

Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence
/regulation

Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence

Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line

16 Sep 2021

Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

30 Jul 2021

Tencent leads €150 million round in Scalable Capital

09 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Santander accidentally sends customers &#163;130m

  2. Virtual Real Estate NFT | Predecessor Of Metaverse

  3. Finextra&#39;s top whitepapers of 2021

  4. Finextra&#39;s top impact study reports of 2021

  5. Top 5 NFT Investment Strategy- 2022

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments