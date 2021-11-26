Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

Monzo's buy now, pay later product, Flex, will come with a virtual card that lets users make contactless Apple Pay or Google Pay payments in-store.

Unveiled in September, Monzo Flex lets eligible customers get a credit limit of up to £3000 and then pay for transactions of over £30 in three instalments at 0% interest, or over six or 12 instalments at 19% APR.

After feedback from customers with early access, the digital bank is giving users a virtual Flex card for contactless instore payments. For online transactions, customers enter their card details at the checkout. After making a payment, shoppers select an instalment plan and pay the first part.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?[Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?

Trending

Related News
Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line
/payments

Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line

Trending

  1. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  2. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  3. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  4. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  5. Volume ships one-click A2A payments product for online merchants

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach