Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

Monzo's buy now, pay later product, Flex, will come with a virtual card that lets users make contactless Apple Pay or Google Pay payments in-store.

Unveiled in September, Monzo Flex lets eligible customers get a credit limit of up to £3000 and then pay for transactions of over £30 in three instalments at 0% interest, or over six or 12 instalments at 19% APR.



After feedback from customers with early access, the digital bank is giving users a virtual Flex card for contactless instore payments. For online transactions, customers enter their card details at the checkout. After making a payment, shoppers select an instalment plan and pay the first part.

