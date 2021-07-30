Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

Digital bank Monzo has issued another warning about its ability to continue as a going concern after reporting a £115 million loss for the 2020/21.

Loss levels are equivalent to those suffered last year, although revenue is now double that of the initial slump in April 2020, and 30% higher than pre-lockdown levels. For 2021 revenue increased by £12 million to £79 millione.

The company currently reports 200,000 paid subscribers to its premium accounts and added one million new customers over the year. Deposits are up 124%, increasing from £1.4 billion to £3.1 billion.

Yet uncertainties remain. In a directors statement, the group says: "We have losses today and expect to have more in the short term. Which is why we plan to raise the capital we need to support the business and meet our capital requirements in FY2022. There is a risk we can’t raise enough capital, on acceptable terms, when we plan to."

The statement was recognised in the audit report: "These conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern for a period of twelve months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter."

There may be more trouble brewing over regulatory failings, as Monzo reveals that the Financial Conduct Authority in May started an investigation into its compliance with money laundering rules.

This includes "potential breaches of some of the FCA Principles for Businesses and related FCA rules for anti-money laundering and financial crime systems and controls between 1 October 2018 to 30 April 2021"

Monzo says the investigation is looking into both potential civil and criminal liability.

"We’re cooperating with the FCA’s investigation, which is at an early stage," the firm states.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Trending

Related News
CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches
/regulation

CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

Monzo hires Carol Nelson as US CEO
/people

Monzo hires Carol Nelson as US CEO

Monzo on course to raise a further £50 million

08 Feb

Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

22 Jan

Monzo founder Blomfield exits as pandemic takes toll

21 Jan

Monzo pockets another £60 million in funding

02 Dec 2020

Monzo: Covid:19 casts 'significant doubt' on ability to continue operating

30 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan

  2. Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments

  3. Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

  4. Lloyds and Mastercard aim to take A2A payments mainstream

  5. Visa rolls out BNPL APIs for clients

Research
See all reports »
From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation