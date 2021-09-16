Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line

Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line

Monzo's much heralded buy now, pay later product appears to be more akin to an old-fashioned pre-approved line of credit, giving customers the option to pay off loans interest free over three instalments or incur a 19% APR interest rate for longer instalment plans.

Launched today, Monzo Flex bears all the hallmarks of a traditional credit card, giving users the flexibility to defer the full upfront payment of purchases both instore and online within an agreed credit limit, up to a maximum of £3000.

WHile Monzo Flex is a world away from the checkout button options provided by the new wave of BNPL players like Klarna and Afterpay, tthe product includes some nice touches. These include the ability to roll back the clock on previous purchases and the means to split a transaction, set your own credit ceiling and edit your payment plan. Hard credit checks by Monzo will also appear on the customer's credit score, an upside from the hidden debt disguised by traditional BNPL firms.

The digital bank is now offering early access to Monzo Flex, which requires users to apply for a credit line within the app and receive a decision within minutes. The credit line can be used for purchases over £30, with Monzo taking the first instalment right away and then monthly until it's paid off.

