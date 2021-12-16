Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) Barclays Bank

Barclays engages HPE to deliver private cloud platform

Barclays Bank has contracted with HPE to deliver its private cloud platform as part of a hybrid multi-cloud strategy.

Barclays’ global private cloud platform will host thousands of apps and over 100,000 workloads that will include virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), SQL databases, Windows server and Linux.

The migration from the legacy infrastructure to the private cloud is being performed by HPE Pointnext Services in partnership with the Barclays team.

Operating across Barclays’ strategic hubs in the UK, USA and Asia, the bank is using HPE GreenLake Central to manage costs, utilisation, compliance, and security across the entire private cloud estate through a unified global dashboard.

Barclays’ will only pay for the resources it consumes, with the option to reserve workloads and run them on-demand. The infrastructure environment is managed by HPE, ensuring constant uptime, regular patching and updates, and automation-driven infrastructure optimisation.

Craig Bright, group chief information officer at Barclays, says: “Today our customers expect an intelligent, contextual and personalised digital experience with seamless performance. With HPE GreenLake we’re building a cloud platform that will enable the agility and operational performance needed to achieve this ambition while providing a modern economic model for private cloud."

