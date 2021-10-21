Barclays streamlines compliance with Clausematch

Barclays has rolled out automated policy management and compliance technology from regtech Clausematch to 90,000 employees around the world.

Barclays has a long history with Clausematch, including the firm in its inaugural accelerator programme in 2014.



The bank initially embedded Clausematch technology within its compliance function, which laid the groundwork for rolling out the Policy Hub, one of Barclay’s first cloud-based technology implementations.



The Policy Hub has now evolved into the new Policy Portal - a fully digitalised, central point of reference for all Barclays Group policies and standards. Clausematch says the Portal introduces simplified workflows, saving up to 25% in time and resources on creating, reviewing, approving, and publishing policies.



Richard Thompson, head, digital product development, Barclays UK, says: "Back in 2014, Clausematch was a smart and promising small company of just six people looking for the right product-market fit. We knew that their ideas chimed with Barclays’ digitisation goals and that they’d be able to benefit from the experience and mentoring of our business teams.”