Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and others hit by major DNS outage

Late Thursday afternoon Akamai reported a problem with its Edge DNS service, as several of its customers’ sites were unable to be accessed.

At 17.09 BST the content delivery and cloud service company published an update stating that it is aware of an "emerging issue with the Edge DNS service" and is "actively investigating the issue."



Cloudflare defines DNS or Domain Name System as the phonebook of the internet, and is responsible for finding the correct IP address for sites typed into web browsers. Browsers then use those addresses to communicate with origin servers or CDN edge servers to access website information.



While not all sites currently listed on the outage tracker downdetector.co.uk are currently tied to the Akamai outage, the site shows that a swathe of payments, entertainment and media companies have been hit.



The outage is not the first for Akamai, which on June 17th was reported to have experienced an outage "related to the lack of capacity to a certain "routing table" of their distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation."

Finextra have reached out to Akamai for comment.