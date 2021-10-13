Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Barclays opens Glasgow campus to house tech team

Barclays has opened a campus in Glasgow to house its technology, operations and functions teams as well as the bank's Eagle Lab technology startup operation.

The 500,000 square foot site will house around 5000 employees by 2023, (it currently employs 3750 staff in Glasgow), as the bank works with universities in Glasgow and Edinburgh to develop a pipeline of high-skill technology roles.

The workspace has complex lighting systems, smart acoustics, creative spaces and technology to support hybrid working. In addition, Barclays says it has been built with inclusivity in mind, with a specific focus on neurodiversity through a partnership with Scottish Autism.

Barclays secured a £12.75 million funding package with Scottish Enterprise for the campus back in 2018, which had a condition that at least 42% of the new jobs will be "high value", and at least 341 will be for disadvantaged workers or those who have a disability.

Meanwhile, the five building campus has a space called 'The Street' for social enterprises and local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products to the public. Amenities on campus will include wellbeing facilities, community exhibition spaces, along with a street food market.

Jes Staley, chief executive, Barclays, says: "This campus will give us a competitive advantage through its technology and capabilities, and help us attract the best talent to drive our business forward."

