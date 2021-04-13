Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

Barclays Bank has confirmed the closure of mobile P2P payments app Pingit, almost ten years after its pioneering launch in 2012.

Rumours of the demise of Pingit have been circling for some time, with the UK bank failing to capitalise on its early innovation.



Barclays last big push on the app came in 2019, when it moved its bpay wearable brand to Pingit and introduced a slew of new features in a last gasp attempt to keep up with innovations from Big Tech giants and fintech startups in the money transfer space.



Barclays has writen to customers confirming the closure of Pingit from 30 June, when users will no longer be able to use the app to send, receive or make payments. Customer cash stored in Pingit savings jars will be transferred back to linked accounts and users of Pingit wearables will be entitled to a refund for the price of the payments fob.