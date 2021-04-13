Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

Barclays Bank has confirmed the closure of mobile P2P payments app Pingit, almost ten years after its pioneering launch in 2012.

Rumours of the demise of Pingit have been circling for some time, with the UK bank failing to capitalise on its early innovation.

Barclays last big push on the app came in 2019, when it moved its bpay wearable brand to Pingit and introduced a slew of new features in a last gasp attempt to keep up with innovations from Big Tech giants and fintech startups in the money transfer space.

Barclays has writen to customers confirming the closure of Pingit from 30 June, when users will no longer be able to use the app to send, receive or make payments. Customer cash stored in Pingit savings jars will be transferred back to linked accounts and users of Pingit wearables will be entitled to a refund for the price of the payments fob.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
Barclays to merge BPay and Pingit apps
/payments

Barclays to merge BPay and Pingit apps

Trending

  1. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  2. Government of India has ruled that crypto incomes are to be subjected to taxation

  3. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  4. Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

  5. Microsoft bids to overhaul ID verification

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?