News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Barclays partners SaveMoneyCutCarbon to help corporate clients go green

Barclays partners SaveMoneyCutCarbon to help corporate clients go green

Barclays has joined forces with marketplace SaveMoneyCutCarbon to help its corporate clients reduce their carbon, energy and water use.

SaveMoneyCutCarbon is a digital aggregator providing a marketplace which brings together products and specialist advice to help users make their operations more sustainable.

Barclays invested in the outfit last year as part of its £175 million sustainable impact capital programme.

Now the bank is offering corporate clients a free video call with a SaveMoneyCutCarbon mentor to explore options such as carbon reduction audits, energy and water saving projects, and support with ESG reporting.

