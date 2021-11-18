Barclays partners SaveMoneyCutCarbon to help corporate clients go green

Barclays has joined forces with marketplace SaveMoneyCutCarbon to help its corporate clients reduce their carbon, energy and water use.

SaveMoneyCutCarbon is a digital aggregator providing a marketplace which brings together products and specialist advice to help users make their operations more sustainable.



Barclays invested in the outfit last year as part of its £175 million sustainable impact capital programme.



Now the bank is offering corporate clients a free video call with a SaveMoneyCutCarbon mentor to explore options such as carbon reduction audits, energy and water saving projects, and support with ESG reporting.