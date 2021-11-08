Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia H20.ai

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

DevOps Retail banking Sustainable

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CommBank leads $100 million Series E in H20.ai

CommBank leads $100 million Series E in H20.ai

Cloud-based artificial intelligence platform H20.ai has closed $100 million in Series E growth funding led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, H2O.ai operates a cloud-based machine learning platform, H2O AI Cloud, and counts Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo among its investors and customers.

As part of the exlusive Australian deal, Commonwealth Bank will provide H2O.ai’s AI Cloud to its entire organisation, including data scientists, data engineers and business users. The bank will gain a dedicated H2O.ai team of experts, including machine learning engineers and product specialists, to work full time on developing new AI solutions within the bank.

Dr Andrew McMullan, CBA’s chief data & analytics officer says: “Through this partnership, we will be able to better help customers find personalised and relevant offers to save money while they shop across platforms like Little Birdie, Karta, CommBank Rewards, and Klarna, while at the same time driving sales for merchants. We intend to be one of the highest quality, lowest cost sources of leads to our business customers.

“H2O.ai will also help us to better predict bills and forecast cash flows for both retail and business customers so they can plan ahead. Customers want to be in control, and through the combination of our award winning app, powered by artificial intelligence, we can deliver products and services in the moment to manage unexpected expenses or irregular incomes."

CBA is also joining H2O.ai’s AI4Good initiatives, and recently announced the launch of the H2O.ai Wildfire and Bushfire Challenge, a global hackathon to help reduce the economic and climate impact of wildfires and bushfires.

McMullan says the deal will further strengthen the bank's sustainability ambitions.

“We are not just helping customers make better decisions about their finances, but also about how they can reduce and offset their energy usage and carbon emissions," he says. "We will be using our AI models to orchestrate a range of services available across the CBA ecosystem for customers, including through our own products like the Green Loan to help homeowners finance solar or a battery, or through recently announced partnerships such as Amber Energy and CoGo.”

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia H20.ai

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

DevOps Retail banking Sustainable

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Trending

Related News
CommBank pilots crypto service for customers with Gemini and Chainalysis
/crypto

CommBank pilots crypto service for customers with Gemini and Chainalysis

CommBank rolls out new Point-of-Sale terminals; Square-alike card reader next up
/payments

CommBank rolls out new Point-of-Sale terminals; Square-alike card reader next up

CommBank implements AI tool to root out abusive messages in transaction fields

11 Oct

CommBank app to track customer carbon footprints

05 Oct

CBA puts AI ethics at centre of Bill Sense

13 Jul

CBA to recruit 600 IT engineers

22 Jun

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year DevOps deal with CloudBees

  2. Starling Bank launches &#39;Bills Manager&#39;

  3. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  4. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  5. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale